Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.24. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

