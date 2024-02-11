Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,587.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,259. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

