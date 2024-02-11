Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

