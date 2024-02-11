Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,737 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

AY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 336,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

