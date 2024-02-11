Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,267,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 251,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 457,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.81%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

