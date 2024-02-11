Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,338 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
