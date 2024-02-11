Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 194,335 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Stem worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Stem by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,410 shares of company stock worth $59,528. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 2,763,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.99. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

