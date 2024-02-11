Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 478,265 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,265 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of FTC Solar worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTCI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 735,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

