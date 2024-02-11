Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,135 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

