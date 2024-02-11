Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,761,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

