Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-7.250 EPS.

TEX stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Terex by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Terex by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Terex by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

