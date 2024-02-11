JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 3,484,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,038. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

