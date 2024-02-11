Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

