Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $470,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $178.45. 487,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,204. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

