Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.71. 3,561,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

