Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.