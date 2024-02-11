Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $249.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

