Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Invests $1.38 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

