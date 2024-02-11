Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. 36,175,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,699,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

