Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $87,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 723,474 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

