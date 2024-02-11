Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Sylvamo makes up about 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 235,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,776. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

