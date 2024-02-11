SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. SAP makes up 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 56,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SAP by 148.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.55. The stock had a trading volume of 446,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,489. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

