Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 40,162 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the period. Willdan Group comprises about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of Willdan Group worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. 26,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,015. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

