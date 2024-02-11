ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

