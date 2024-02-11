Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.3 billion-$142.3 billion.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HMC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,509,000 after acquiring an additional 141,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

