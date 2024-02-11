Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.3 billion-$142.3 billion.
Honda Motor Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of HMC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
