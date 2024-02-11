Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 27,854 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.