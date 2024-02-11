Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fastenal by 68.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,501,000 after buying an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $70.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

