Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.