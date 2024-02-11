Betterment LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

