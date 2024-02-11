Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $953.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $900.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $841.51.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.