Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.