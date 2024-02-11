Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

PAA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.