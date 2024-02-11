Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $352.71 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $352.71 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

