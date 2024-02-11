Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $553.81 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $553.81 million and $25.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,076,200,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,107,785,687 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
