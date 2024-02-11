Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.12% of Luna Innovations worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

