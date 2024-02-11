Seascape Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

