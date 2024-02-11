Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.73% of Accuray worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 88.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,479 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 910,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 6.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In other news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $33,253.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accuray news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $33,253.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,001.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Stock Performance

ARAY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

