101,322 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,354,593 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,321 shares of company stock worth $12,285,822. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FSLY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

