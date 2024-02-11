Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $215.74 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

