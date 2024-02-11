Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

