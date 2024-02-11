Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Stratasys worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 19.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 96.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

