Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.90% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of HAIA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.
About Healthcare AI Acquisition
Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.
