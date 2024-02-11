Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.90% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.