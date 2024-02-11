AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,832 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of AxoGen worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AxoGen by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

