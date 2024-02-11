Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $381.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.