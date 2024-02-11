Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $322.82 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $341.94. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

