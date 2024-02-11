Sanders Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after purchasing an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. 1,315,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,058. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.