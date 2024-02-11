JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 11.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $132.48. 2,870,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,626. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

