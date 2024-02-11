American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Raised by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 6.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
