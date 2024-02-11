American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Raised by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 6.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,249,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,633. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.