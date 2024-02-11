JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 138,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.46. 713,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,255. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.