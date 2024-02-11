Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.63. 149,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,648. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.